A kind thought and deed brings joy for all

Jamie Strange

Hamilton, Sunday, March 12, 2017

I am constantly inspired by the various acts of kindness I see in our society.

They remind me as to how important it is to cultivate a sense of community and caring for others.

Here are three altruistic activities that have recently caught my eye.

The ‘Angel Tree’

Firstly, while attending our local Church with my family late last year, I noticed a table at the back of the auditorium. It had two trees set up with a name card on each of the branches. Upon inquiry, I was told that it was an ‘Angel Tree,’ coordinated by Prison Fellowship New Zealand.

Through this programme, every prisoner in the country is given an opportunity to choose to give a Christmas gift to their child or children.

My wife Angela and I asked my seven-year-old son to choose a child for our family to buy a present. He chose a young boy who had stated on his card that he hoped for Spiderman apparel.

Our children contributed from their pocket money jars and we purchased an appropriate $25 gift.

We then brought it to Church the following Sunday.

I would like to thank Prison Fellowship New Zealand for coordinating this programme, and all those who generously gave a gift.

It meant that an extra 4000 Kiwi children received a Christmas present and card with a personal message from their parent last Christmas.

Research indicates that children who maintain a relationship between themselves and their imprisoned parent have an improved emotional response to their incarceration.

Abor Day

Secondly, the Annual Arbor Day event involves planting of thousands of native trees at our local Waiwhakareke Natural Heritage Park.

The trees are primarily planted by community groups and school children.

Last year Berkley Middle School (where I work) had 65 students attend and contribute.

For a 12-year-old student, it was her fifth year being involved.

She told me, “I enjoyed planting the trees because we got out in the fresh air and did a good thing for our environment. Planting trees is awesome.”

Another student said, “It felt special to have this opportunity, because I was able to help bring back the forests that were in New Zealand thousands of years ago. It made me feel good planting baby trees that will one day grow taller than I will ever be.”

Community planting is a wonderful way to engage in a practical environmental-based action. It’s also a positive, community-based social activity.

Children’s Sports

Thirdly, I would like to express my gratitude to all those parents, grandparents, and other volunteers, who help with children’s sport.

Last winter, my wife and I took our children to Hockey and Rugby on Saturday mornings. One such was a cold and rainy day.

However, as I looked around the courts and fields, there was a large, committed group of adults supporting and cheering the children.

I grew up in a sports-mad family, spending Saturdays going from one sports game to another with my siblings, to my Father’s Rugby and Mother’s Netball matches in the afternoon. I learned from an early age that sport can bring people together in a positive way, creating an important sense of community.

Angela and I endeavour to role-model an active, healthy lifestyle to our children.

It is encouraging to see other energetic families also involved in various sporting activities.

These three activities involved people thinking beyond themselves.

Studies show that when we act with generosity and compassion, it has a noticeable positive effect on our health and well-being.

I have set myself the challenge of engaging in the following five acts of kindness during 2017. Please feel free to join me if you would like to

1. Leave some treats for the rubbish collector or Postie

2. Smile and say ‘Hello’ to complete strangers. Strike up a conversation with someone in a waiting room

3. Leave a book after you have finished reading in a public place for someone else to find. Add a note saying, “This book belongs to whoever finds it. After you finish reading, please pass it on”

4. Give a child a sincere compliment, encouraging them to be the best they can be

5. Write a letter to your family members letting them know how much they mean to you

Jamie Strange is a teacher at the Berkley Middle School, Hamilton and Labour Party’s Candidate in Hamilton East in the forthcoming general election on September 23, 2017.

