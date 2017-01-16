A Mobile App to die for!

Sourced Content

Radio New Zealand

Monday, January 16, 2017

A new online tool that connects people to vital services during pregnancy and a baby’s first few months is proving so popular that one is being developed for the other end of life.

The Smart Start app gives the expectant mothers and new parents information about how to find a midwife, how to register a baby, vaccination and eligibility for childcare subsidies.

It allows people to register their baby, get a tax number for the child and change their benefit entitlement if they are a beneficiary.

The Registrar-General of Births Deaths and Marriages, Jeff Montgomery, said the app proved so successful that the Department of Internal Affairs is working on one for when people are dying.

It would help people plan for their death and their family’s bereavement.

Internal Affairs hopes to launch the new mobile app in the first half of the year, Mr Montgomery said.

