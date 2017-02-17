A reminder to Mt Albert constituents in Auckland

Supplied Content

Friday, February 17, 2017

Voters in the Mt Albert electorate should have received EasyVote packs in the mail by now with all the information they need to vote in the by-election.

Chief Electoral Officer Alicia Wright said that EasyVote packs have gone out 45,000 people enrolled to vote in the Mt Albert electorate.

“If you did not get yours, you need to contact us now to make sure you’re enrolled and ready to vote before election day on February 25, 2017,” she said.

Ms Wright said that the pack includes EasyVote card.

“Having your EasyVote card with you makes it faster and easier to vote. You can vote without it, but it may take a little longer,” she said.

You can check if you are enrolled, update your details, or enrol to vote at www.elections.org.nz or by calling 0800 36 76 56. You can also enrol at an advance voting place.

Four advance voting places are open in the electorate for people wanting to cast an early vote before the election. Overseas voting is also underway.

“Anyone enrolled in the electorate can vote in advance, they do not need a reason. If you are a Mt Albert voter and you are outside the electorate, you can arrange to cast a special vote by contacting the Returning Officer at mtalbert@elections.govt.nz or on (09) 5201297.

A list of voting places is available at www.elections.org.nz

