Abduction Case: Police release CCTV Footage

Auckland, Tuesday, 14 February 2017 (517 pm)

Police investigating the abduction of a woman in Eden Terrace yesterday have released CCTV footage of a car believed to be the offenders at the time the woman was inside.

The footage (two clips up now on the Auckland City Police Facebook page) was taken on a camera on Haslett Street. The time on the camera shows 153 pm; however, the clock on the camera is slow by four minutes and the actual time was 157 pm.

The footage shows the car approaching the no-exit end of the street and the driver turns the vehicle around.

The next clip shows the car from another angle speeding away and turning left down Copeland Street.

“We believe that it is highly likely that this is the vehicle we’re looking for and that the victim was inside the car during this time. The victim has described being flung headfirst into the foot-well of the passenger seat by the offender, and being upside down and struggling to get out Auckland City Police Detective Inspector Aaron Pascoe said.

Victim escapes

The victim escaped from the car on Copeland Street, several hundred metres away from where the footage was filmed.

The two women seen in the second clip are not the witnesses who saw the victim fall out of the car.

“The car seems to be black in the footage, that may be because of the light at the time and the camera, we are however keeping an open mind and it could be black, but it could also be dark grey or silver” Detective Inspector Pascoe said.

Several specialist groups including the Police Criminal Profiling Unit are also involved in the investigation.

The victim has been released from hospital and is recovering from her injuries. She spoke with Detectives again this morning and Police and Victim Support continue to support her after her ordeal.

Police still want to hear from anyone who has seen a man of the description;

Maori or Pacific Islander aged in his 30’s; Large build; Around 184 centimetres tall; Tattoos on both arms; wearing a red and white checked shirt with a grey T-shirt underneath

The car is described as Dark Silver or Grey; A medium-sized SUV similar to a RAV 4 or Honda CRV; Described as being very clean inside

Anyone who recognises this car is asked to call the investigation team immediately on (09) 3026558. Information can also be given anonymously to the organisation Crimestoppers on 0800-555111

The Background

A woman aged in her mid-20s was walking on Haslett Street in Eden Terrace on Monday, February 13, 2017 at about 150 pm.

She saw a couple of parked cars with a man standing next to them. As she passed the man, he grabbed her from behind and managed to drag her into his car, into the front passenger seat. The man drove off with the woman in the vehicle. During this time a struggle took place in the car and at Copeland Street the woman managed to break free, open the door and jump out of the moving car.

Two members of the public saw the car leave at speed, travelling back towards Ian McKinnon Drive. The woman was injured and distressed, and they went to her assistance and called Police immediately.

The victim was taken to Auckland Hospital where she was treated for moderate injuries.

