Accord to improve outcomes for Maori offenders

Suppled Content

Wellington, March 16, 2017

Corrections and the Kiingitanga have signed an accord aimed at working together to improve outcomes for Mori offenders, Corrections Minister Louise Upston announced here today.

The accord, signed at a ceremony today by Kiingi Tuheitia and Corrections chief executive Ray Smith, commits the Kiingitanga and Corrections to work together to share information and identify and develop initiatives around the cultural, social, physical and economic health and wellbeing of Mori offenders.

Building initiatives

Around half the prison population is Mori and it is important that Corrections keeps building on the initiatives is already has in place to improve outcomes for Mori offenders.

Reducing reoffending by Mori offenders is a high priority for Corrections. Research has proven that programmes, activities and therapy have the most impact when matched with a persons cultural background, Ms Upton said.

She applauded the Kiingitanga for stepping forward and recognising it has a role to play in working with Corrections to improve the wellbeing of Mori offenders.

The accord is the result of dialogue between its leadership and Corrections over the last year about an ongoing relationship and initiatives that could be undertaken together to achieve this, Ms Upton added.

Ares of interest

The parties have identified the following as areas of mutual interest:

The health and wellbeing of Mori offenders in custody

The rehabilitation of Mori prisoners and offenders

The reintegration of Mori prisoners into the community

Reducing reoffending by Mori.

Ms Upton said, Corrections already has a number of initiatives in place aimed at reducing reoffending among Mori, from recruitment and staff training, to its programmes and facilities.

Around 300 places in prison are set aside for Te Tirohanga, a Mori tikanga-based therapeutic community environment running out of whare in five prisons.

Maori Advisory Board

Corrections has also established a Mori Advisory Board with representatives from seven iwi organisations to provide advice and input on policy development and the design of services aimed at reducing reoffending by Mori.

*

Photo Caption:

Louise Upton

