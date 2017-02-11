Advance voting opens for Mt Albert by-election

Supplied Content

Wellington, February 11, 2017

Alicia Wright

Advance voting places will be open from Monday February 13, 2017 for people who want to vote early in the Mt Albert by-election.

If you are enrolled in the Mt Albert electorate, you can vote in person at one of four advance voting places from Monday.

It is important to vote in advance if you cannot get to a voting place in the electorate on election day,Saturday February, 25, 2017.

Look out for your EasyVote pack, which should appear in your letter box next week, with all the information you need to vote in the by-election.

A list of advance voting places and opening hours is included in the EasyVote pack and is also available at www.elections.org.nz, or by calling freephone 0800-367656.

Those unable to get to a voting place either during the advance voting period or on election day should contact the Returning Officer to arrange voting services. The Returning Officer can be contacted on mtalbert@elections.govt.nz or (09) 5201297.

Electoral Commission staff will also be visiting rest homes in the electorate to provide voting services to those unable to get to a voting place.

Voters enrolled in the Mt Albert electorate who are currently overseas, or who will be overseas on election day, can also vote.

Mt Albert voters currently overseas can download their voting papers from www.elections.org.nz and upload, fax or post them back so we receive them on time.

Mt Albert voters heading overseas soon can vote before they go at any advance voting place from Monday.

People overseas can also vote in person at overseas posts in London, Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne, or can apply to have voting papers posted to them.

Remember, if you are not yet enrolled, the easiest ways to get a form are online at elections.org.nz, call 0800-367656, visit a PostShop, or freetext your name and address to 3676. But if one of those options won’t work for you, you will be able to fill in or drop off an enrolment form at any advance voting place.

Alicia Wright is Chief Electoral Officer at Electoral Commission. The above was a press release.

Voters can vote in advance in the Mt Albert electorate from Monday February 13, 2017 at these locations:

Mt Albert By-Election Advance Voting Places Suburb Address Date Open Hours Grey Lynn Grey Lynn Community Centre, 510 Richmond Road Mon 13 Feb – Sat 18 Feb Sun 19 Feb Mon 20 Feb – Fri 24 Feb 9am – 5pm 9am – 1pm 9am – 5pm Mt Albert Mt Albert Presbyterian Church Hall, 14 Mt Albert Road Mon 13 Feb – Sat 18 Feb Mon 20 Feb – Fri 24 Feb 10am – 4pm 10am – 4pm Point Chevalier Point Chevalier Library, 1221 Great North Road Mon 13 Feb – Fri 17 Feb Sat 18 Feb Mon 20 Feb – Thu 23 Feb Fri 24 Feb 9am – 6pm 9am – 4pm 9am – 6pm 9am – 5pm St Luke’s Eden/Albert Citizens Advice Bureau, 82 St Luke’s Road Mon 13 Feb – Wed 15 Feb Thu 16 Feb Fri 17 Feb Sat 18 Feb Mon 20 Feb – Wed 22 Feb Thu 23 Feb Fri 24 Feb 9am – 4pm 9am – 7pm 9am – 4pm 10am – 2pm 9am – 4pm 9am – 7pm 9am – 4pm

