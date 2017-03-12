Aggravated robbery in Hawke’s Bay

New Zealand Police Statement

Sunday March 12, 2017

Hawke’s Bay Police are appealing for information regarding the aggravated robbery of Windsor Avenue Store yesterday, Saturday March 11, 2017.

The store, on the corner of Windsor Avenue and Louie Street in Hastings, was robbed by two females at about 7.25pm.

The two females entered the store and demanded the sole shop assistant hand over cash and cigarettes. When the shop assistant told them he was not going to open the till, one of the females pulled out a length of chain and smashed the till monitor. The second female ran behind the counter and grabbed a quantity of cigarettes and tobacco.

Both females then ran out of the store and got into a vehicle which had been parked outside the store facing the wrong way. The vehicle was possibly blue.

Police would like to hear from any witnesses or anyone with information that may help the investigation.

Please call Hawke’s Bay Police on 06 873 0500. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800-555111.

*

Share this: Facebook

