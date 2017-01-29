Ahmadiyyas reiterate loyalty to New Zealand

Auckland, January 30, 2017

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at (The Ahmadiyya Muslim community) in Auckland has pledged its loyalty to New Zealand, saying that it will strive to contribute more to the enrichment, progress and prosperity of this country.

Speaking at a two-day Convention held at the ‘Baitul Muqeet,’ located at 20 Dalgety Drive, Wiri in Manukau on January 27 and January 28, 2017, National President of the Community Bashir Khan said that Ahmadiyyas champion loyalty to the country in which they live and work and become an integral part of its faith.

Freedom of Speech

“New Zealand allows freedom of religion and speech. It accommodates other cultures and traditions without having to displace the Kiwi way of life. This very trait of acceptance is what is so unique and valuable for this country and one which should never be replaced by fear and intolerance,” he said.

Mr Khan said that as loyal Muslim residents of New Zealand, Ahmadiyyas will also work with the people of the country, open its doors to other faiths.

“We will try and educate and remove ignorance and in most cases, remove the stigma of brutal faith which has been created by the actions of a few,” he said.

The Living God

More than 400 people attended the two-day Convention, 28th in an annual series. Among them were representatives from Samoa, Australia, and Germany. The annual convention, or Jalsa Salana, is held worldwide to celebrate an annual gathering of the community members, started by the community’s founder Hadhrat Mirza Ghulam Ahmad more than 100 years ago.

Mr Khan said that this year’s conference theme was ‘The Living God,’ chosen purposely because “religion is on the retreat.”

“The effect of this means…. a selfish individualism is gaining strength even in countries which would otherwise claim to be religious. This community’s prime responsibility is to carry on the mission for which its founder, the Promised Messiah, was commissioned.

“The Mission is to remove the discontent that afflicts the relationship between God and His creatures and restore the relationship of love and sincerity between them. The Mission is also to bring about peace and manifest the Divine verities that have become hidden from the eyes of the world,” he said.

Green Party MP Julie Anne Genter was among 60 guests who toured the ‘Baitul Muqeet’ Mosque and understand the culture and teachings of Islam.

