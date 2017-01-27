Ahmadiyyas to discuss ‘The Living God’

Supplied Content

Auckland, Friday, January 27, 2017

Hundreds of Muslims will gather tomorrow (Saturday, January 28, 2017) at the ‘Baitul Muqeet Mosque’ located at 20 Dalgety Drive in Wiri, South Auckland to celebrate the annual Ahmadiyya Convention or ‘Jalsa Salana.’

The theme for the Convention this year is ‘The Living God.’

Convention theme

Ahmadiyya New Zealand President Bashir Khan said that the Convention theme would allow discussion of man’s connection to God and how this can lead to a positive change in the society.

“We live in a time when association with religion is no longer an expected norm. Unfortunately, this can lead to a breakdown of man’s connection to his Creator, emphasised by all religions. This year’s Convention will be a reminder that belief in God’s existence, and His connection to the creation is the key principle underlying our beliefs,” he said.

Special Session

A special session will be held at 11 am, open to guests from all faiths, including representatives from Samoa, Germany and Australia. The event forms a part of the community’s continuous desire to increase understanding between all faith groups.

This annual event started by the community’s founder Hadhrat Mirza Ghulam Ahmad, in the small Indian village of Qadian more than 100 years ago.

Since then, it has become a worldwide event.

“The primary purpose of this Convention is to enable every sincere individual to experience religious benefits; They may enhance their knowledge and due to their being blessed and enabled by Allah, The Exalted, their perception (of Allah) may progress. Among its secondary benefits is that this congregational meeting will promote mutual introduction among all brothers, and strengthen the fraternal ties within this Community,” he had said.

Dynamic Organisation

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community is a dynamic, fast-growing international revival movement within Islam. Founded in 1889 by Hadhrat Mirza Ghulam Ahmad (1835-1908) in Punjab, India, the Community spans over 206 countries with millions of members.

Its motto of ‘Love for all and hatred for none’ is evidenced through the peaceful actions of its millions of followers.

The New Zealand was established in 1987 and has more than 500 members.

It is a registered charitable organisation and endeavors to be an active and integrated community within New Zealand society.

For more information, or to attend the convention please contact

Dr Nadeem Ahmad Eqbal Khan

Mobile: 022-3402080 Mobile: 021-1336146

Email: info@ahmadiyya.org.nz 0800-947526)

