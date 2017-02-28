Ambitious plan to improve water quality

Bill English

There are many things that make New Zealand special, but one of the most remarkable is our environment. It draws people and praise from around the world.

While we rank among the best in the world on almost all environmental indicators, we are always trying to do better.

That is why, last week Environment Minister Nick Smith and I announced the Government’s new target to make 90% of New Zealand’s lakes and rivers swimmable by 2040.

This ambitious plan to improve the water quality in our lakes and rivers recognises that we expect to be able to take a dip in our local river or lake without getting a nasty bug.

And we want our visitors to be able to do the same.

Strategic measures

The plan is supported by national regulations requiring stock to be fenced out of waterways, new requirements that regional councils strengthen their rules on things like sewage discharge, and maps that clearly show where the water quality is good, and where improvements are needed.

The target will see around 400 kilometres of rivers and lakes made swimmable each year, ultimately returning our rivers and lakes to a standard not seen in 50 years.

It will also make us world leaders in water quality standards for swimming, and that’s important for New Zealand’s growing tourism industry.

This is the third phase of the Government’s work programme to improve New Zealand freshwater management and is just the latest step in the National-led Government’s commitment to protecting our environment.

Freedom from predators

Last year we announced we are working towards the ambitious goal of New Zealand becoming predator free by 2050. We want to rid every part of New Zealand of rats, stoats and possums. Like our goal for rivers and lakes, it’s a challenging conservation target.

But, if we all work together, it’s achievable.

And as I have said before, we do not shy away from hard issues.

Last week, I was in Christchurch to mark the sixth anniversary of the Christchurch quake- a quake which claimed 185 lives, and destroyed homes and workplaces.

Moment of silence

At 1251 pm, we stopped for a moment of silence to remember the lives lost, and the suffering and strength of the people who were affected by that tragic event.

While Wednesday was a day to reflect on the impact of these earthquakes, it was also an opportunity to share in the city’s optimism.

We are well advanced in renewing and rebuilding the city, and our Government continues to stand alongside the people of Christchurch as it transforms itself into an exciting and innovative city of the future.

Bill English is Prime Minister of New Zealand

