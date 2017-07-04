Anne Pala gets NZ First nomination for Kelston

Winston Peters

Auckland, July 4, 2017

Community Development consultant and company director Anne Degia-Pala is New Zealand First’s candidate to contest the Kelston seat in the General Election.

Anne has called Kelston home for 30 years and is passionate about her community and her country. She is well known and respected across the electorate for her work with women, children and Kelston’s diverse ethnic communities.

Anne was the first woman president of the Waitakere Ethnic Board in 2004. When she was returned in 2008 she worked closely with the then Waitakere City Council, and is a founding member of the Ethnic People’s Advisory Panel Auckland Council.

She is an advocate for social justice, equality, human rights and child poverty. Anne received a Queen’s Service Medal in 2008.

Our Staff Reporter adds:

Born in Fiji, Anne Degia-Pala’s family roots go back to Gujarat in India and she speaks a number of languages. Her public service record includes Waitakere Ethnic Board (Past Chair), NixCrew Trust (Trustee) and Ethnic Peoples Advisory Panel (Founding Member).

She owns WinMac Solutions Ltd, an IT company based in Kelston.

“I want to represent the people of Kelston as a New Zealander and my Party (New Zealand First) seeks unity and is against separatism. We seek to ensure Law and Order,” she said.

