Anti-Racism campaign wins Global Award

New Zealand’s first nationwide anti-racism campaign ‘Give Nothing to Racism’ won top honours at the Asia-Pacific Communications Awards, taking out the Supreme Award for The Best Communications Campaign by an NGO, association or institution.

An international jury made the announcement in Hong Kong on November 15, 2017.

Race Relations Commissioner Susan Devoy paid tribute to 2017 New Zealander of the Year Taika Waititi, the team at Clemengers Touchcast BBDO and the galaxy of famous Kiwis who helped the Human Rights Commission launch the unique anti-racism campaign.

The following is her Statement:

This award belongs to all New Zealanders who want our country to be the kind of place we can be proud of, the kind of place we want our children to grow.

The jury recognised that enabling people to check their own behavior while also putting a smile on their face was not just entertaining, it was also incredibly powerful.

Masterful Taika Waititi

We could not have achieved this without the masterful Taika Waititi (who only charged us a packet of Pineapple Lumps!), the team from Clemengers Touchcast BBDO and the scores of Kiwi athletes, artists, leaders and celebrities who stood with us to ‘Give Nothing to Racism.’ Every influencer gave their time for free and were keen to make a public stand against racism.

We are hugely grateful to the New Zealand National Commission for UNESCO, the New Zealand Migrant Settlement and Integration Strategy and the Export Education Levy.

Since we launched Taika’s video, we have had schools, community groups, individuals, sports teams, corporates, government agencies and churches join in the campaign and ‘Give Nothing to Racism.’ Young Kiwis who will be hosting at the upcoming Anne Frank Exhibition will be wearing our campaign badges.

New Zealand HRC

Our anti-racism campaigning is led and implemented by my colleagues at the New Zealand Human Rights Commission, whose human rights advocacy and expertise is being recognised across the planet as not just world leading but world changing.

Kia ora rawa atu.

The hard case but hard hitting video and accompanying celebrity memes have so far been viewed more than three million times, shared more than half a million times and reached more than five million people in 186 different countries.

Every celebrity filmed their own video meme and a fit for purpose website was launched as the campaign headquarters. Judges evaluated hundreds of applications from across the region that were evaluated on their creativity, innovation, strategy, implementation, results and impact.

The awards are significant as they provide worldwide recognition to winning which the global judging panel have labelled outstanding and unforgettable. Last year’s winner was the UNHCR for their efforts highlighting the plight of refugees across the region.

Photo Caption: Dame Susan Devoy

