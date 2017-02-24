Appointment of Queen’s Counsel in 2017

Wellington, February 24, 2017

The Attorney-General announced today that an appointment round for Queen’s Counsel will take place in 2017.

Appointments of Queen’s Counsel are made by the Governor-General on the recommendation of the Attorney-General and with the concurrence of the Chief Justice. The Governor-General retains the discretion to appoint Queen’s Counsel in recognition of their extraordinary contributions to the law in fields other than advocacy.

The Chief Justice and the Attorney-General have issued Guidelines for Candidates. The Guidelines (and an application form) are available at www.crownlaw.govt.nz and set out the criteria for appointment and other information about the appointment process.

The regulations set a fee of $500 for applicants, reflecting the costs of the appointment process.

Applications for appointment as Queen’s Counsel open on February 27, 2017.

Applicants must use the application form which should be sent electronically to the Solicitor‑General no later than March 27,2017.

The Solicitor-General will consult with the New Zealand Law Society and the New Zealand Bar Association regarding the candidates.

It is expected appointments will be made in early June 2017.

