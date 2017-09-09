Arangetram begins on a colourful note

Venkat Raman

Auckland, September 9, 2017

Gaarunyaa Uthayakumaran has commenced her Arangetram performance with ‘Pushpanjali’ a floral tribute in Ragamalika, followed by ‘Alarippu’ and ‘Ganapathy Thalam. Daughter of Kalaichchelvi Uthayakumaran, Director, Narthana Aalayam School of Indian Dance, the young artiste has had a unique opportunity of watching hundreds of students learning and performing the art.

Selvi follows the Kalakshetra style of Bharata Natyam and some of her students have been trained by Kalakshetra stalwarts such as the Late Adayar Lakshman.

The Arangetram is underway at Dorothy Winstone Centre, Auckland Girls Grammar School. A highlight of the Programme is Nattuvangam by Sajilal Narayanan, an internationally renowned dancer and Nattuvanar. The stage setting for the Arangetram is exquisite.

The Event also pays homage to the Late Arun Thayaparan, brother of Selvi. This is our first report from the venue.

One more report to follow.



