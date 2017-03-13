Armed robbers taken into custody

Staff Reporter

Auckland, March 13, 2017

Three men, who were involved in an armed robbery in a Dairy in the South Auckland suburb of Mangere are now in custody and are assisting the Police in their inquiries.

Counties Manukau Police Inspector Dave Glossop said that the Police have also recovered a fire arm and that the three men are aged 29, 26 and 21.

Police chase

He said that at about 2 pm, the Police were called to a dairy in Mangere after reports of two men entering the store and discharging a firearm.

They have fled the scene allegedly taking the stores till and getting into a waiting vehicle.

Police were immediately deployed and the vehicle allegedly involved in the earlier incident was observed by officers in Manurewa, a nearby suburb.

A pursuit was initiated but was abandoned after a shot was fired at a police car.

Public assistance

Police conducted area enquiries and with assistance from the public and the Police Eagle Helicopter we have located three males and taken them into custody.

“There were four staff members in the dairy at the time as well as members of the public, including children. Thankfully no one was injured. The victims are obviously shaken by what has occurred and are being supported by victim support and police,” Inspector Dave Glossop said.

He said that the Police Officer who was immediately following the vehicle and was allegedly fired upon is being supported by his colleagues and his welfare will be a priority.

“This was a very serious incident and we are relieved that no one was injured. Police enquiries into the matter are continuing and further information on charges will be provided as it becomes available,” Inspector Dave Glossop said.

Police would like to thank members of our community who provided us with information.

National MP Kanwaljit Singh Bakshi, who is also the Chairman of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Law & Order and Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Police Minister said that he sympathised with the victims but assured them that the Police are doing their best in this case.

*

Share this: Facebook

