Auckland Festival gets global with culture, cuisine

The Auckland International Cultural Festival is back for 2017.

This fun, free Auckland Council event will be held on Sunday, April 2, from 10 am to 5 pm at the Mt Roskill War Memorial Park, offering people an opportunity to discover a sparkling smorgasbord of flavours, sights and sounds from around the world.

The Annual Festival is a chance for Aucklanders to celebrate the diversity of the region through food, performances, art and sport.

Spectacular celebration

Albert-Eden-Roskill Councillor Cathy Casey is enthusiastic about this year’s festival.

“Now in its 18th year, the Auckland International Cultural Festival has become a highlight on the community calendar. It is a spectacular celebration of what makes us unique in our city. This year, people should try Polish pierogi, dance to the ever-popular Kantuta, or watch Mixit on the performance stage,” she said.

“With over 100 stalls and over 40 performances and activities representing almost 50 nationalities, people can spend the day exploring the world – they are bound to discover something that they have never tried before,” Ms Casey added.

Kantuta Band

Platinum record selling Latin fusion band Kantuta, which has taken its vibrant blend of salsa and classic dance tunes around the world, will perform at the Festival. An array of other artistes will join the Band throughout the day, representing several countries, from India to Romania.

Festival-goers can try their hands at an assortment of workshops, browse the arts and craft stalls, or work up an appetite playing some traditional Māori or Highland games.

Afterwards, they can go on a culinary adventure around the world, with up to 50 food stalls on offer. There are plenty of new dishes to tantalise the taste buds, including Korean pancakes, Mediterranean Gozleme and Maori fusion food, including pulled pork and slaw.

