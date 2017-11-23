Avondale Town Centre gets a new lease of life

Supplied Content

Auckland, November 23, 2017

A site that has been vacant for 15 years has been purchased to support the regeneration of Avondale’s town centre.

The site, on the corner of Great North Road and Racecourse Parade, has been purchased by the city’s regeneration agency Panuku Development Auckland.

Significant opportunities

Whau Local Board Chair Tracy Mulholland said that securing the site unlocks significant opportunities for the upgrade of the town centre.

“The site will be incorporated into the plan to enliven the town centre which will introduce new open spaces, the development of a community facility and implementation of a retail strategy that will attract new businesses,” he said.

Mixed-Use Development

Panuku Chief Operating Officer David Rankin said that the site has been identified for mixed use development that will really boost activity in the town centre and lead the town’s regeneration.

“We will be working closely with the local board and the Avondale community to explore interim uses for the site that could include ‘pop-up’ retail and community activities,” he said.

