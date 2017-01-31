Bakshi becomes Parliamentary Private Secretary

Kanwaljit Singh Bakshi, who has been a Member of Parliament on National List since November 2008, has been appointed Parliamentary Private Secretary (PPS) to the Police Minister.

Melissa Lee, who has also been a Member of Parliament on National List since November 2008, was reappointed to the post of PPS to Ethnic Communities Minister. She has held the post since 2011.

Among the other three PPS appointments announced by Prime Minister Bill English on January 26, 2017 were Jian Young (to Ethnic Affairs Minister), Jonathan Young (to Economic Development Minister) and Scott Simpson (to Environment and Conservation Minister).

“These are important roles that help ensure strong links between the Minister and caucus and help ensure communities are better served by the Government. Keeping all of our communities safe is a priority of this Government and Mr Bakshi will help the Minister of Police in this regard,” Mr English said.

PPS are MPs appointed to assist Ministers but, unlike Under-Secretaries, they are not part of the Executive. They receive no extra remuneration.

-Venkat Raman

Photo:

Kanwaljit Singh Bakshi

Share this: Facebook

