Bangladesh in control in Wellington Test

Wellington, January 13, 2017

A double century from Shakib Al Hasan has guided Bangladesh to 542 for seven at stumps on day two of the first Test against New Zealand in Wellington.

The Bangladesh cricketers are firmly in control of the Test, after Shakib’s knock of 217 catapulted him to the top of the country’s record books, reaching the highest ever Test score for a Bangladesh cricketer.

He and captain Mushfiqur Rahim also posted the highest ever partnership for Bangladesh – and the fourth-highest worldwide for the fifth wicket – with 359 runs between them.

The partnership was broken when Mushfiqur was caught behind for 159 off the bowling of Trent Boult, about 40 minutes before the end of the day’s play.

It was the first wicket in seven hours for the Black Caps, who had had no answers for the pair.

Shakib’s superb knock ended six overs later, when he played a bowl from Neil Wagner onto his stumps. Wagner then claimed the wicket of Mehedi Hasan Miraz for a duck on the last ball of the day, when Mehedi nicked it to Southee in the slips.

Bangladesh had resumed on 154 for 3 this morning after a rain-disrupted first day, which was called off early due to bad light with just 40.2 overs bowled over the whole day.

Mominul Haque and Shakib resumed at the crease on day two, but Mominul was unable to add to the 64 runs he scored on day one, nicking a Southee delivery to BJ Watling behind the stumps during the fourth over of the day.

But Mominul’s replacement, Mushfiqur partnered well with Shakib to steady the innings, and then take firm control of the Test with their record-breaking knock.

Both batsmen reached their half centuries before the lunch break, and it took less than a session for them both to go on to triple figures.

Sabbir Rahman (10) and Taskin Ahmed (0) will resume at the crease when play gets under way at 1030 am tomorrow (Saturday).

