Best Employer of Choice

Business, INL Indian Business Awards 2017
Finalists

Global Imports and Exports Limited

Legal Associates Barristers & Solicitors

 

Winner

Legal Associates Barristers & Solicitors

 

Judges’ Comments

Legal Associates is based in Papatoetoe South Auckland and offers a wide range of legal services to over 2000 clients. The staff is multi-national to reflect their client base and includes Indian, Japanese, Chinese, Samoan and Tongan to name a few. Legal Associates arranges independent workshops to get employee’s feedback and suggestions to improve work performance and professional growth of the firm as an employer.

Bill English with (from Left) Bayleys Real Estate Limited Director Chris Bayley and Ashima and Raj Pardeep Singh of Legal Associates

