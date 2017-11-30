Best Employer of Choice

Sponsor

Finalists

Global Imports and Exports Limited

Legal Associates Barristers & Solicitors

Winner

Legal Associates Barristers & Solicitors

Judges’ Comments

Legal Associates is based in Papatoetoe South Auckland and offers a wide range of legal services to over 2000 clients. The staff is multi-national to reflect their client base and includes Indian, Japanese, Chinese, Samoan and Tongan to name a few. Legal Associates arranges independent workshops to get employee’s feedback and suggestions to improve work performance and professional growth of the firm as an employer.

Photo :

Bill English with (from Left) Bayleys Real Estate Limited Director Chris Bayley and Ashima and Raj Pardeep Singh of Legal Associates

(Picture by Creative Eye Fotographics)

