Best Financial Advisor (Insurance) of the Year

Sponsor

Finalists

Anand Srinivasan – Brisk Insurance

Raman Chauhan – R Jay Financial Services

Sanjay Lal – Maverick Financial Services

Winner

Anand Srinivasan – Brisk Insurance

Judges’ Comments

Anand has developed a unique approach to insurance planning for clients to help them better understand their insurance choices. He also demonstrates how he supports clients through difficult claims even for clients who didn’t buy their insurance through him. He is a credit to the industry.

Jacinda Ardern with (from left) David Savidan and Jinnie Gil of AIA New Zealand and Anand Srinivasan of Brisk Insurance.

(Picture by Creative Eye Fotographics)

