Best Financial Advisor (Insurance) of the Year

Sponsor
Finalists
Anand Srinivasan – Brisk Insurance
Raman Chauhan – R Jay Financial Services
Sanjay Lal – Maverick Financial Services
Winner
Anand Srinivasan – Brisk Insurance
Judges’ Comments
Anand has developed a unique approach to insurance planning for clients to help them better understand their insurance choices. He also demonstrates how he supports clients through difficult claims even for clients who didn’t buy their insurance through him. He is a credit to the industry.
Jacinda Ardern with (from left) David Savidan and Jinnie Gil of AIA New Zealand and Anand Srinivasan of Brisk Insurance.
(Picture by Creative Eye Fotographics)