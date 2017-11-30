Best Medium-Sized Business

Sponsor

Winner

Legal Associates

Judges’ Comments:

Legal Associates identified a need for specialised legal services and legal education among migrant communities. Legal Associates have moved to address a lack of awareness around legal responsibilities, obligations and rights which created a gap between migrant communities and their ability to smoothly transition into settling in New Zealand.

Photo :

Jacinda Ardern with (from Left) Stewart Sherriff of 2degrees and Ashima and Raj Pardeep Singh of Legal Associates

(Picture by Creative Eye Fotographics)

Share this: Facebook

