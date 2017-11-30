Headlines
Home
Business

Best Medium-Sized Business

Posted by
Date:
in: Business, INL Indian Business Awards 2017
Leave a comment
1 Views

Sponsor

Winner

Legal Associates

Judges’ Comments:

Legal Associates identified a need for specialised legal services and legal education among migrant communities. Legal Associates have moved to address a lack of awareness around legal responsibilities, obligations and rights which created a gap between migrant communities and their ability to smoothly transition into settling in New Zealand.

 

Photo :

Jacinda Ardern with (from Left) Stewart Sherriff of 2degrees and Ashima and Raj Pardeep Singh of Legal Associates

(Picture by Creative Eye Fotographics)

About The Author

Related posts

Leave a Reply