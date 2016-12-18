Bill English Cabinet

Supplied Content

Wellington, Sunday, December 18, 2016

Prime Minister Bill English announced today his new Cabinet line-up which he said, “builds on the success of the last eight years and provides new ideas and energy heading into election year.”

Following is his statement made to the Press at 3 pm:

Over the last eight years National has provided a strong and stable Government which is delivering strong results for New Zealanders.

This refreshed Ministerial team builds on that success and provides a mix of new people, alongside experienced Ministers either continuing their roles or taking up new challenges.

This new Ministry is focused on providing prosperity, opportunity and security for all Kiwis, including the most vulnerable in our communities.

Paula Bennett

Deputy Prime Minister Paula Bennett will remain the Minister of State Services and Climate Change Issues and will pick up the Police, Women and Tourism portfolios.

I am looking forward to working with Paula as my deputy and I am delighted she is taking on the Police and Women’s portfolios.

As only the second woman Deputy Prime Minister of New Zealand Paula is well placed to take on the Women’s portfolio and represent the interests of women at the highest level of the government.

Steven Joyce

Steven Joyce will pick up Finance and Infrastructure, while Gerry Brownlee will remain the Leader of the House and retain Supporting Greater Christchurch Regeneration, Defence, and the Earthquake Commission portfolios. He will also be appointed as the Minister of Civil Defence.

Steven and I have worked closely together in the Finance portfolio over the last eight years, and as Economic Development Minister he has delivered strong leadership of the government’s Business Growth Agenda.

As Infrastructure Minister, Steven will have a key role in overseeing the significant investments the government will be making in the coming years.

Gerry Brownlee

I am delighted to have Gerry continue in his senior roles, including Leader of the House, and also to have him pick up the Civil Defence portfolio in which he has provided such leadership during the aftermath of the Kaikōura earthquake.

Promotions

Simon Bridges and Amy Adams have both picked up additional senior ministerial responsibilities.

Simon Bridges continues as the Minister of Transport and will pick up the Economic Development and Communications portfolios and Associate Finance, while Amy Adams retains Justice, Courts and picks up Social Housing, Social Investment and Associate Finance. Amy Adams will take a lead role in driving the Government’s social investment approach.

Simon and Amy are two high performing Ministers who are ready to take on more responsibility. I am confident they will work well with Finance Minister Steven Joyce.

Jonathan Coleman

Jonathan Coleman continues in his Health and Sport and Recreation portfolios, and will play an important role on the front bench.

All New Zealanders care deeply about the health system, and Jonathan’s focus on ensuring that the needs of people young and old in accessing quality health care is a very strong one.”

Michael Woodhouse promoted

Michael Woodhouse has also been promoted up the Cabinet rankings, retaining Immigration and Workplace Relations and Safety and picking up the ACC portfolio.

I would like to congratulate Michael on his promotion. He has been a solid performer and I know he still has a lot more to contribute.”

Anne Tolley has picked up Local Government and will also be appointed Minister for Children, where she will continue her work on improving outcomes for children and young people.

Hekia Parata will retain the Education portfolio until May 1, at which point she will retire from the Ministry to the back bench.

I am keen for Hekia to see through the education reforms which she is well underway on, and she will work closely with other Ministers to ensure there is a smooth transition in May.”

There will also be a transition of ministers in the Foreign Affairs portfolio.

Murray McCully

Murray McCully will retain the Foreign Affairs portfolio until May 1, at which point he will retire from the Ministry to the backbench. A decision on his replacement will be made at that time.

I am keen for Murray to stay on for this transitional period to ensure I have the benefit of his vast experience on the wide range of issues that affect New Zealand’s vital interests overseas.

Judith Collins takes on new responsibilities in Revenue, Energy and Resources and Ethnic Communities, and is well placed to oversee the significant business transformation work occurring at Inland Revenue.

A number of Ministers largely retain their existing responsibilities, including Chris Finlayson, Nathan Guy, Nick Smith, Todd McClay, Maggie Barry and Nicky Wagner.

Paul Goldsmith & Louise Upton

Paul Goldsmith and Louise Upston have been promoted into Cabinet.

I would like to congratulate Paul and Louise on their promotions which are all well-deserved.

There are four new Ministers. Alfred Ngaro who goes straight into Cabinet and Mark Mitchell, Jacqui Dean and David Bennett who have been promoted to Ministerial positions outside Cabinet.

Talented Caucus

The National Party Caucus is a tremendously talented one, and as Ministers finish their contribution it’s important for the government’s renewal that we give members of our caucus an opportunity. Alfred, Mark, Jacqui and David have worked hard and performed well in their electorates and as select committee chairs, and deserve their promotions.”

There will be 21 positions in Cabinet until May 1 and a further six outside Cabinet (including two support party Ministers) keeping the total number of Ministerial positions at 27 plus the Parliamentary Under Secretary David Seymour.

I would like to thank our support party leaders Peter Dunne, Te Ururoa Flavell, and David Seymour for their continued contribution to a strong and stable government.”

Mr English said that he expected to make announcements on the two further new Ministers to replace Ms Parata and Mr McCully just prior to their 1 May retirements from the Ministry.

Ministers Sam Lotu-Iiga, Craig Foss and Jo Goodhew are departing the Ministry.

I would like to thank Sam Lotu-Iiga, Craig Foss and Jo Goodhew for their service to New Zealand as ministers. I am sure they will continue to be great contributors to New Zealand society in the years ahead.

The Ministers

Bill English: Prime Minister, Minister for National Security and Intelligence; Minister Responsible for Ministerial Services

Paula Bennett: Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of State Services, Minister for Women, Minister of Tourism, Minister of Police, Minister for Climate Change Issues

Steven Joyce: Minister of Finance, Minister for Infrastructure

Gerry Brownlee: Minister supporting Greater Christchurch Regeneration, Minister of Defence, Minister of Civil Defence, Leader of the House, Minister Responsible for the Earthquake Commission

Simon Bridges: Minister of Economic Development, Minister of Transport, Minister for Communications, Deputy Leader of the House, Associate Minister of Finance

Amy Adams: Minister of Justice, Minister for Courts, Minister for Social Housing, Minister Responsible for Social Investment, Minister Responsible for Housing New Zealand Corporation, Associate Minister of Finance

Dr Jonathan Coleman: Minister of Health, Minister for Sport and Recreation

Christopher Finlayson: Attorney General, Minister for Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations, Minister in Charge of the New Zealand Security Intelligence Service, Minister Responsible for the GCSB, Associate Minister for Māori Development

Michael Woodhouse: Minister of Immigration, Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety

Minister for ACC

Anne Tolley: Minister for Children, Minister for Social Development, Minister of Local Government

Hekia Parata: Minister of Education

Nathan Guy: Minister for Primary Industries, Minister for Racing, Associate Minister for Economic Development

Murray McCully: Minister of Foreign Affairs

Nikki Kaye: Minister for Youth, Associate Minister of Education

Dr Nick Smith: Minister for the Environment, Minister for Building and Construction

Judith Collins: Minister of Revenue, Minister of Energy and Resources, Minister for Ethnic Communities

Todd McClay: Minister of Trade, Minister for State Owned Enterprises

Maggie Barry: Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage, Minister of Conservation, Minister for Seniors

Paul Goldsmith: Minister for Tertiary Education, Skills and Employment, Minister of Science and Innovation, Minister for Regulatory Reform

Louise Upston: Minister of Corrections, Associate Minister of Education, Associate Minister for Primary Industries, Associate Minister for Tertiary Education, Skills and Employment

Alfred Ngaro: Minister for Pacific Peoples, Minister for the Community and Voluntary Sector, Associate Minister for Children, Associate Minister for Social Housing

Nicky Wagner: Minister of Customs, Minister for Disability Issues, Associate Minister supporting Greater Christchurch Regeneration, Associate Minister of Conservation, Associate Minister of Health, Associate Minister of Tourism

Mark Mitchell: Minister for Land Information, Minister of Statistics, Associate Minister of Justice

Jacqui Dean: Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, Minister for Small Business, Associate Minister for ACC, Associate Minister of Local Government

David Bennett: Minister of Veterans’ Affairs, Minister for Food Safety, Associate Minister of Immigration, Associate Minister of Transport

Support Party Ministers

Peter Dunne: Minister of Internal Affairs, Associate Minister of Conservation, Associate Minister of Health

Te Ururoa Flavell: Minister for Māori Development, Minister for Whānau Ora, Associate Minister for Economic Development

Parliamentary Under Secretary

David Seymour: Parliamentary Under-Secretary to the Minister of Education, Minister for Regulatory Reform

