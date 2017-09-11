Body of accident victim to India on Thursday

Spare a few moments and dollars for the ill-fated Rajkumar Prajapati’s family

Venkat Raman

Auckland, September 11, 2017

Arrangements are being made to send, on Thursday, September 14, 2017, the body of Rajkumar Prajapati, a young man who died in a road accident, exactly a week after the unfortunate youngster died.

The body will be flown in an Emirates flight departing Auckland at 2 pm.

Thirty-three-year-old Rajkumar was killed at the notorious Bells Crossing in Huntly when a heavy commercial truck hit him on Thursday, September 7, 2017.

Indian Newslink has been coordinating efforts with the Waikato and Counties Manukau District Police, the Indian High Commission, the family of the deceased, and most important of all, Reuben Mathias, a close friend of Rajkumar.

Emotional undertaking

Reuben has been at the forefront of issues in this unfortunate incident. He has taken the responsibility of sending the body of Rajkumar to Delhi where Rajkumar’s brother Ramkumar and his family live. Their parents, live in Hazaribagh, a village in Jharkhand State. Rajkumar’s wife Apurna lives in her family home in Bihar and works at the Regional office of the Madhya Bihar Gramin Bank.

They were married only in December last year and Apurna was due to arrive in New Zealand on November 11, 2017.

Sacrifice for family

Reuben, who has known Rajkumar and his family well for many years, said that it was a devastating experience since his friend died on Thursday, September 7, 2017.

“I was shocked and could not believe that my dear friend had met with such tragic death. We have worked together for many years and Raj was always admired and respected as a man of compassion and love for his family. He worked hard to meet the financial needs of his parents, often denying to himself even simple pleasures of life. He had established a direct-sales security product company and very recently set up a diary to augment his income. His had planned to bring his wife Apurna to live with him in New Zealand,” Reuben said.

Apurna told us that she had cancelled her visit following her husband’s death.

Reuben said that Rajkumar led an extremely modest life.

“He lived in a small place behind the dairy in Hamilton and spent very little on his own food and clothing. He was always concerned about his family and his wife.”

Give A Little Donation

On Friday, September 8, 2017, Reuben set up ‘Help the Kumar Family’ on the website of ‘Give A Little,’ an initiative of the Spark Foundation.

Reuben said that about $21,278 had been donated as at 755 pm today (September 11).

“However, it would take at least one month for the money to be transferred out of this account. Meanwhile, there are immediately payments to be made – to the Funeral Home of James R Hill in Mt Albert in Auckland ($6343.98), to Emirates to carry the body and other expenses.”

Indian Newslink Indian Community Fund

“Indian Newslink is co-ordinating with the various Indian associations and the Indian High Commission to help the family generate immediate funds. The publication has also announced that donations could be made to the ‘Indian Newslink Indian Community Fund’- Bank Account Westpac 03-0207-0009395-002. Collections received up to September 20 will be sent to the family,” Reuben said.

Indian High Commissioner Sanjiv Kohli and Head of Chancery Sandeep Sood wrote to us extending all support and help.

Mr Sood said that on instructions from Mr Kohli, the High Commission will settle the invoice of James R Hill, waive the charges for cancellation of passport of Rajkumar (retrieved from Immigration New Zealand where it had been lodged for grant of Permanent Residence) and issue the necessary certificates and do everything possible to help the family.

“We will explore all avenues to help the family in need,” he said.

Speaking to Indian Newslink from Delhi, Ramkumar said that his family was shattered.

“Our family was completely dependent on Rajkumar. We belong to a middle-class family and residing in Hazaribagh, a village in Jharkhand State,” he said.

Reuben said that he would visit the Prajapati family in India in December and deliver the personal effects of the deceased.

*

Photo Caption:

Rajkumar with his wife Apurna at their wedding in December 2016. To the extreme right is Ramkumar Prajapati Rajkumar with his mother Kanchan Devi at the Wedding

(Photos supplied by the Prajapati family)

