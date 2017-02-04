Body of missing swimmer found

Radio New Zealand

Wellington, Saturday, February 4, 2017

Wellington Police have confirmed that a body found at Karaka Bay is that of a man who went missing in the Hutt River on Thursday.

Police recovered the body from the rocks at the bay near Seatoun just after 8 am today.

Sue Barnett, who lives in the area, said that several Police cars and about a dozen officers were involved in the operation to retrieve the body.

Police have been searching for the 19-year-old who went missing in the swollen Hutt River several days ago.

He and a friend had gone swimming near Belmont School in Lower Hutt, about 1030 pm on Thursday.

The friend got out of the water and later helped in the search effort.

The death was being referred to the coroner.

