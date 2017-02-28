Business Awards foster the competitive spirit

We call for entries with facility for professional advice

An expanded nomination process, increased chance of success for entrants to win in individual categories and professional support in completing the entry procedures are among the new initiatives of the Indian Newslink Indian Business Awards (INLIBA) 2017.

We are happy to announce the call for entries for this year’s Awards; entries will be open from March 1, 2017 to August 31, 2017 during which three free workshops will be held at BNZ Partners centres in North Shore (May 2, 2017), Auckland Central (June 6) and Highbrook (July 4). Details of these workshops appear in our advertisement published in this issue. The advertisement will also appear in our three web editions- www.indiannewslink.co.nz, www.inliba.com and www.inlisa.com

We are also concerting efforts to conduct workshops in Hamilton, Wellington and Christchurch, depending on the response of the business community and those eligible to enter the Awards.

A Landmark in Awards

Indian Newslink is a sober and serious publication and it is our wont not to indulge in self-praise (such as ‘We are the best’ and ‘Our Awards are the foremost and most prestigious’) because we believe that our record and public opinion are better testimonials than inflicted acclaims.

Even so, INLIBA 2017 presents an exciting phase, for it marks ten years of our Awards Scheme, bringing to the fore the success of our businesses, entrepreneurs and professionals who have contributed substantially to the progress of the New Zealand economy.

Every year has been a challenge for us at Indian Newslink to organise the Awards Programme and carry it forward with the avowed principles of integrity, honesty and accountability. Every year has seen new entrants seeking to showcase their efforts to achieve higher levels of productivity and profitability, inspiring others to follow their example.

Every year has also seen the voice of the business community heard through sponsors, companies and individuals translated into changes to the Awards Programme, with new categories added and old ones deleted or modified. This in itself is an expression of democratic ideals- which we always wanted INLIBA to be – responsive and responsible.

Robust judging process

It is a matter of gratification that our Awards Scheme has adhered to rigid standards of discipline, independent and robust judging process. Our Panel of Judges are not only experts in their sphere of commercial activity but are also visible and accountable to their decisions. There is a built-in regime of fierce independence, which remains clear of the management staff, and sponsors. This process has inspired confidence and satisfaction among entrants, assuring them of a level-playing field.

INLIBA has been evincing widespread interest among the members of the business community, with many saying that the scheme enhances the competitive spirit. We have also heard many entrants saying that the Awards Programme has encouraged them to have a business plan in place and fostered the team spirit with customer response added to their entries.

Fourteen Categories

Our Awards Programme has grown to account for 14 categories carefully chosen to ensure that all businesses activities are given a chance to compete for the awards. Among them are five individual categories to recognise people who have made significant contributions to the success of the companies with they are associated- as directors or employees.

Entry forms can be downloaded from www.inliba.com

Indian Newslink Indian Business Awards brings together people of different dispositions. Pictured here are (from left) Indian Newslink Managing Director Jacob Mannothra, the then Prime Minister John Key and Labour Party Leader and Opposition Leader Andrew Little at our Ninth Annual Awards held on November 28, 2016.

