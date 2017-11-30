Business Excellence in Customer Service

Sponsor

Finalists:

Forever Shine Beauty Therapy

Global Imports and Exports Limited

Jesters Pies Mt Wellington

Loan Market Waitakere

R Jay Financial Services

Winner

Global Imports and Exports Limited

Judges’ Comments:

Global Imports & Exports Limited focuses on distribution and export of building products to the South Pacific Island, French Polynesia and South-East Asia markets. The Company specialises in product sourcing from many countries including India to meet their customers’ specific requirements.

Photo:

BNZ Managing Director & CEO Anthony Healy with (from Left) Sakthi and Ilango Krishnamoorthy of Mercury Printz with Peter and Shelly Datt of Global Imports & Exports Limited

(Picture by Creative Eye Fotographics)

Share this: Facebook

