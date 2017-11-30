Business Excellence in Innovation, Lage Business, Young Entrepreneur, Best Businesswoman, Supreme Business

Business Excellence in Innovation

Sponsor:

Finalists

Crimson Education

Forever Shine Beauty Therapy

Global Imports and Exports

Legal Associates

Winner

Crimson Education

Judges’ Comments

Crimson Education launched Crimson App this year with features that allow students closer connectedness to tutors and mentors around the world. Crimson Hub was also introduced to students, parents and into classrooms as an online video platform harnessing tech to break down barriers to information. The platform features thousands of candid interviews with high-achieving students and industry thought-leaders.

Best Large Business

Sponsor:

Winner

Crimson Education

Judges’ Comments

Crimson Education is transforming the way people experience personalised education, by accelerating aspiring students and professionals’ education and career pathways. Whether the goal is getting a highly contested internship, competing in collegiate sports or gaining admission into a top-ranked university, Crimson Education connects students online to a team of hand-picked expert tutors and mentors.

Best Young Entrepreneur of the Year

Sponsor:

Finalists

Pauras Rege – Colliers International

Raman Chauhan – R Jay Financial Services

Satyan Mera – IFLY limited

Sharndre Kushor – Crimson Education

Winner

Sharndre Kushor – Crimson Education

Judges’ Comments

Sharndre’s life passion is helping her generation to discover their capabilities, confidence and leadership potential. As Co-founder and Chief Operations Officer of Crimson Education, Sharndre has helped turn a small start-up into a hundred-million-dollar global education company, spanning 20,000 students.

Best Businesswoman of the Year

Sponsor:

Finalists

Rachana Dave – Loan Market Waitakere

Sanjala Mohan – Global Imports and Exports

Sharndre Kushor – Crimson Education

Winner

Sharndre Kushor – Crimson Education

Judges’ Comments

Sharndre’s persistence in business to prove her value and have a seat at the table consistently allowed her to overcome the social conditions that originally acted as barriers for her and countless other young women. Still only 22, Sharndre oversees the entire running of Crimson Education which currently has over 130 employees and over 2000 tutors and consultants across five continents.

Supreme Business of the Year

Sponsor:

Finalists

Global Imports and Exports

Legal Associates

Crimson Education

R Jay Financial Services

Jesters Pies Mt Wellington

Forever Shine Beauty Therapy

Winner

Crimson Education

The Judges found that Crimson Education is a young and energetic company founded from the ideas of two outstanding individuals, delivering huge value to students in New Zealand and around the world, by tutoring, mentoring and assisting with developing their educational capabilities, beyond what many would have thought as possible.

The capability and vision of the organisation is shared across the company, with a real focus on helping students achieve their very best. Strong funding sources from New Zealand and overseas have helped this enterprise, with a funding round in October last year generating US$ 30 million. This is an incredible growth and success story already for an organisation just a few years old.

Neither an official of Crimson Education nor Sharndre Kushor was present at the Awards Ceremony. Hence Yenti Kushor (Sharndre’s sister) received the Awards. She is seen here with Jacinda Ardern and Bill English

Share this: Facebook

