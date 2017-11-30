Headlines
Business Excellence in International Business with India

in: Business, INL Indian Business Awards 2017
Winner

STAAH

STAAH is a leading cloud based platform that has been helping power the online growth of accommodation providers since 2008. In less than a decade the company has become a key hospitality distribution technology specialists, processing in excess of 4.6 million room nights annually via more than 4300 partner properties across 70 countries and 200+ integrations.

Bill English with (from Left) John Wadsworth of Manukau Institute of Technology and Gavin Jeddo and Edwin Saldanha of STAAH

(Picture by Creative Eye Fotographics)

