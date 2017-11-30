Business Excellence in Marketing

Sponsor

Finalists:

Loan Market Waitakere

R Jay Financial Services

Winner

R Jay Financial Services

Judges’ Comments

R Jay Finance is located at Central Papatoetoe and will walk an extra mile in advising customers about the best and most cost-effective ways of managing both their mortgages and insurance. With their dedication and hard work, R Jay Finance is now a respected name in the Mortgage and Insurance Brokerage industry in the Kiwi-Indian community.

Photo :

Ethnic Communities Minister Jenny Salesa with (from Left) Aneil and Nikul Balar of Service Foods and Neha Taneja of R Jay Financial Services Limited

(Picture by Creative Eye Fotographics)

