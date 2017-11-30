Headlines
Home
Business

Business Excellence in Retail Trade

Posted by
Date:
in: Business, INL Indian Business Awards 2017
Leave a comment
2 Views

Sponsor

Winner:

Jesters Pies, Mt Wellington, Auckland

Judges’ Comments:

The guiding Mantra of Jesters Pies Mt Wellington is: “We do pies. Great pies. And we are proud of it.” The main objectives of the business are to minimise waste of all resources, achieve 5% growth year on year, and increase community involvement. An innovative initiative is the mobile store – custom designed vans provide morning tea and lunch to many office goers and factory workers from Panmure to Mt Wellington.

Photo :

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern with (from left) Lawrence and Erica Pereira of Oporto, Shams and Shiraz Hajee of Jesters Pies Mt Wellington)

(Picture by Creative Fotographics)

About The Author

Related posts

Leave a Reply