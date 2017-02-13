Charity Relay in Wellington to cover 100 kms

Supplied Content

Wellington, February 13, 2017

The PwC Foundation Charity Relay will be held this year on Friday, February 24, 2017, with participants from 26 organisations starting at 730 am in Odlins Square on Wellington’s waterfront and ending at Te Kairanga vineyard in Martinborough.

The relay is slightly over 100 kms and involves teams running and biking in support of four charities: Life Flight, Wellington Free Ambulance, The Neonatal Trust and Ronald McDonald House.

“The PwC Foundation would like to support the extraordinary work of these four charities, all of which are committed to supporting families and communities when they are most in need. We believe that by working with corporate and public sector organisations, we can raise enough money to help support our charity partners to continue to make a difference this year.

Each team is expected to raise at least $5,000 and the overall target is $200,000,” PwC Partner and PwC Foundation Trustee Richard Longman said.

He said that the relay held in 2015 raised over $94,000 for the charities supported by PWC Foundation.

“The support was amazing,” he said.

Relay Highlights

Wellington Mayor Justin Lester is running the first leg of the relay for The Bizdojo team. He will be up against Ben Sigman from the Wellington Phoenix on the First Leg.

Teams from a wide range of organisations have signed up (and there are a number of great stories of how the teams are fundraising)

Daniel McHardy will be the Master of Ceremonies at the start of the event

Members of the Pulse Netball team are again supporting the event. They will join at the Odlins Square and will warm up with the relay runners

The relay has been set up with 15 legs allowing for participants of all abilities

The Rimutaka Incline leg can be undertaken by runners or mountain bikers (most teams elect to mountain bike that 18km leg)

The relay will culminate at the beautiful Te Kairanga vineyard where teams get together and share stories and the successes of the day.

