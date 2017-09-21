Children wax eloquent in Hindi, win prizes

Staff Reporter

Auckland, September 21, 2017

Siddharth Kesavan of Remuera Primary School. Dermira Manchanda of Mission Heights Primary School and Manav Kumar of Papatoetoe West School were winners of the First, Second and Third Prizes respectively at the APPA Interschool Hindi Speech Contest held in Auckland last week.

Choice of subjects

Held as a part of the Hindi Language Week at the Mission Heights Junior College, the contest attracted students from 11 schools in the Auckland region. They had choice of three subjects: My Culture and My Identity, Gender Equality and Mysteries of the Bermuda Triangle.

Aadi Golcha of Mission Heights Junior College won the First Prize in the Year 7 & 8 finals, with the judges commenting on ‘the excellent content of his contemporary ideas and entertaining humour.’

Iris Arora of Somerville Intermediate School won the Second Prize for her speech on Gender Equality. She highlighted the plight of some female children.

The Third Prize was awarded to Shriya Kumar of Sir Douglas Bader Intermediate School.

Roopa Sachdeva and Vandana Ram were the external judges.

Strong competition

Mission Heights Junior College Teacher and Contest Organisers Rajesh Joshi said that the number of students and schools participating were strong and very encouraging.

“Such competitions go a long way in keeping Hindi language alive in the community,” she said.

Photo Caption:

Aadi Golcha of Mission Heights Junior College with Vandana Ram and Roopa Sachdev.

(Picture supplied)

