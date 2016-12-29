Christchurch Woman faces murder charges

Radio New Zealand & Our Staff Reporter

Christchurch, December 28, 2016

A Christchurch woman has been charged with murder after a stabbing in Christchurch on Christmas Day.

Hardeep Singh, who was 26, was stabbed on Sunday afternoon at a property in the suburb of Cashmere. He died yesterday.

Following Mr Singh’s death, the police upgraded the object of their inquiries from serious assault to homicide.

A 22-year-old woman was arrested on the day of the stabbing and charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

She appeared in Christchurch District Court this morning, where the original charge was upgraded to a charge of murder.

She was granted interim name suppression and remanded in custody until next month.

A post-mortem was conducted on Mr Singh today.

Detective Inspector Darryl Sweeney said detectives and victim support were liaising closely with Mr Singh’s family, many of whom were based in India.

Our condolences

Indian Newslink Community Fund Chairman Wenceslaus Anthony expressed his deep sympathy to the family of deceased.

“It is unfortunate that Mr Hardeep’s young life ended in a tragic manner. We pray that the departed soul to rest in peace. Our sympathies are with the grieving family and friends of Mr Hardeep in India and in New Zealand,” he said.

*

