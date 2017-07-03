Community Trust keen to support Indians

Supplied Content

Auckland, July 3, 2017

Akarana Community Trust has recently had its gaming licence renewed by the Department of Internal Affairs, and wants to expand the support it provides to the local Indian community.

Strong Sports supporter

Akarana is the only gaming trust in New Zealand that gives priority funding to grant recipients who support the Indian community.

Akarana is a strong supporter of sports with a high level of Indian participation, and social services that assist Indian migrants.

To provide increased community funding, Akarana needs the support of local hospitality venues that host gaming machines.

Hospitality venues that are interested in joining Akarana are invited to use the contact details on its website, AkaranaCommunityTrust.co.nz.

Confident Partners

Akarana’s partners can have confidence that Akarana is a highly professional and compliant organisation.

he Department of Internal Affairs has recently completed a comprehensive audit of Akarana’s gaming operations. This was one of the most in-depth audits that the Department has undertaken, and satisfied the Department that Akarana complies with all the relevant requirements in the Gambling Act 2003.

Stringent Act

The Gambling Act contains very strict rules preventing grant recipients providing gratuities, and venue key persons being involved in grant decisions. The investigation revealed no wrongdoing apart from a minor indiscretion in 2012 when a complimentary round of golf and some finger food was accepted from a potential grant recipient.

In order to promote confidence in Akarana’s current grant practices, Akarana volunteered to undergo a further, full audit of its grant processes and procedures to demonstrate to the Department that its current procedures meet best practice expectations.

Jeet Suchdev President

To ensure that the welfare of the Indian community remains at the heart of all grant decisions, Akarana has recently appointed Jeet Suchdev as Board Chair.

Jeet has worked tirelessly for more than two decades for the betterment of Indian migrants in Auckland.

Jeet dedicates time to the community via his role as a Justice of the Peace. Jeet received the Queen’s Service Medal (QSM) for his contributions to the community, and recently received the Bharat Gaurav Award.

Photo Caption: Jeet Suchdev

