Conservative Party appoints new leader

The Board of the Conservative Party of New Zealand has announced the appointment of Leighton Baker as the new Leader.

Mr Baker was born in Lower Hutt, lived in both Invercargill and Northland, and attended Secondary School in Auckland, so has an affinity with all of New Zealand.

He farmed for a few years before completing a building apprenticeship in Auckland. At age 23 he started his own building business, later moving to Rangiora where, 25 years later, he still runs his building business.

Training youngsters

Over the past 20 years or more he has invested in the lives of young people teaching them how to find their strengths through trades training, in particular, he spent 6 years as a trade tutor. He is 50 years of age, married, with four grown children and four grandchildren. He has been politically active for the past 10 years, and a part of the Conservative Party Board since its foundation.

Problem solver

Mr Baker is a practical man, with practical solutions to everyday problems. His philosophy is, if it isn’t broken, don’t try fixing it, but if it is broken, then fix it. Sadly, previous governments have tried to fix things that weren’t broken, and now we have broken things that desperately need fixing. He leads a Party committed to practical thinking and policies that make sense.

“People ask why am I involved in The Conservative Party? Family. Fame is fickle and fortunes come and go, but healthy families continue to give purpose, security and love. I am involved in the Conservative Party because families matter, my family matters, your family matters and they are worth fighting for,” Mr Baker said.

