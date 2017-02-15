Court fines unauthorised gas fitter

Supplied Content

Auckland, February 15, 2017

Auckland builder and Director of L&B Construction Limited, Byungsung Lim was sentenced in the North Shore District Court this morning.

The complainant in the case had engaged Mr Lim to undertake kitchen and bathroom renovations.

Mr Lim pleaded guilty to two charges; doing unauthorised gas fitting and doing unauthorised sanitary plumbing. He was fined $6000 and $650 for the respective charges and was ordered to pay $113 towards solicitor’s costs.

Illegal installation

It is illegal for a person to carry out sanitary plumbing and gas fitting work with a valid licence issued by the Plumbers, Gasfitters and Drainlayers Board (PGDB).

Mr Lim has never been registered or licenced as a gasfitter or plumber.

He illegally installed a toilet and a gas hob/cooker during the renovation project – and his work was defective.

Approximately one month after the installation, the complainant felt a strong smell of gas and noticed sooty flames and carbon built up on one of the gas nozzles.

Life at risk

Prolonged low-level exposure to carbon monoxide can cause illness, loss of normal cognitive function and drowsiness. High levels of exposure can be fatal, which is why the fines associated with illegal work of this type are high.

“Dealing with gas is dangerous. Never install a gas appliance yourself. The law requires installation by a licensed tradesperson and our new campaign ‘sort the pros from the cons’ shows consumers how to choose the right people. It highlights the importance of qualified tradespeople, and the need to eliminate any risk by asking to sight a New Zealand Practising Licence before any work begins,” PGDB Chief Executive Martin Sawyers said.

Message highlighted

The verdict reinforces the PDGB message of safety and warning.

“A qualified tradesperson will make sure gas appliances are connected correctly, flued and vented properly, working properly and most importantly, that it is safe to use. The Board and the New Zealand Insurance Council warn that mistakes are costly and illegal jobs can void insurance policies.

If you have a complaint, please call 0800-743262, use a RAC App (Report A Cowboy) or visit www.pgdb.co.nz.

The above was a Plumbers, Gasfitters and Drainlayers Board Press Release

Share this: Facebook

