Dance drama pays tribute to Tamil God

Sourced Content

The beauty and charm of Lord Murugan, also known as ‘Karthikeya’ (or Karthikeya), ‘The Tamil God’ and ‘The War God’ will become a visual treat at a spectacular dance drama scheduled to be held in August in Wellington.

The Mudra Dance Company of Wellington is presenting the Programme titled, ‘Kartikeya,’ at Whitireia Theatre located at 25 Vivian Street from August 4 to August 6. Tickets priced between $20 and $30 are on sale.

Choreographed and produced by well-known dancer and teacher Vivek Kinra and performed by the students of the Mudra Dance Company, the event will portray Karthikeya, the younger son (the older son is Lord Ganapathy) of Lord Shiva, a form of the Supreme Force that controls the Universe and destroys evil.

Cosmologic winner

“There is not a village in South India, however small, which does not possess a shrine to this powerful deity,” Mudra Dance Company Publicist Mark Graham said.

He said that Kartikeya, as a warrior son of Lord Shiva, is cosmologically linked to the Pleiades, the cluster of six stars that lie in a nearby area of our galaxy, 400 light years distant. As the god of war, Kartikeya is the destroyer of demons. Kartikeya crushes the evil forces – external and internal – removes ignorance, and bestows eternal knowledge,” he said.

Kaleidoscope of emotions

“Kartikeya will be a kaleidoscope of motion, colour, music, mime, and rhythm. The dances highlight Kinra’s choreography which combines innovative and traditional elements of dance. Characterised by exotic beauty and charm, Mudra Dance Company is a visual feast of brilliant sari colours, traditional headdresses of braids and flowers, and the sparkle of gorgeous jewellery,” Graham said.

What: Kartikeya, the Warrior God in dance format Artists Mudra Dance Company Venue Whitireia Theatre, 25 Vivian Street, Wellington Date/Time Friday, August 4 at 730 pm; Saturday, August 5 at 730 pm Sunday, August 6 at 4 pm Tickets $20 – $30 Contact: Finda on 080-0289849 Website: www.eventfinda.co.nz; Booking fees apply Contact Mark Graham on 021-550245 Email: mudra@paradise.net.nz Website: www.mudra.co.nz

Photo Caption:

Lord Murugan or Kartikeya Dancers and students of the Mudra Dance Company of Wellington

Share this: Facebook

