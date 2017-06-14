Dedication to the people of a great faith

As we offer our hearty greetings to the members of the Muslim community in New Zealand on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr, Indian Newslink records with pleasure our sincere appreciation of the spirit of tolerance and harmony that the community has displayed in integrating into the mainstream of our society.

Amongst our Muslim brothers and sisters are lawyers, solicitors, accountants, scholars, teachers, engineers, businesspersons, traders and a host of other professionals who have done the country proud through their contributions to the economic growth and social progress.

Some of them made New Zealand their home several decades ago, and like most others, early settlers in the community had to battle a series of challenges and odds to move forward in life.

They decorate the country with dignity and honour.

This newspaper has been working closely with the Muslim community, like it does with others, and over the years, has reported on issues, people, events and developments. The community has responded to our queries on issues with a sense of responsibility and purpose.

We salute the community celebrating Eid Al Fitr, marking the end of the Holy Month of Ramadan (on or about June 25,2017) and hope that every person marks the event with piety, joy and serenity, with greetings from other ethnic groups.

Peace and tolerance

Islam is a religion of peace, not war; a promoter of harmony, not discord; a preacher of tolerance, not belligerence; and an embodiment of goodwill, not evil.

It is often said that every man and woman who fasts during the Holy Month of Ramadan, emerges stronger, with a more intense feeling for fellow beings.

There comes a revelation, year after year, of the need to be humble, helpful and honourable towards the community in which they live.

That in fact is the true spirit of Ramadan.

We live in the hope that Eid Al Fitr this year will bring together more people and foster in them the feeling of oneness.

-Venkat Raman

The Holy Quran was revealed to Prophet Mohammed during the Holy Month of Ramadan

