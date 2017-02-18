Deported Indian students to leave New Zealand

Sourced Content

Radio New Zealand

Auckland, Saturday, February 18, 2017

The following report is further to the Indian Newslink report that appeared in our Web Edition yesterday (Friday, February 17, 2017).

Supporters have turned out to the Unitarian Church in Auckland to farewell eight Indian students threatened with deportation.

Deportation orders were issued after it was found the students’ India-based education agents had submitted fraudulent documents for them.

Immigration New Zealand (INZ) has offered a grace period until Wednesday to allow the students to make their own travel arrangements.

Yesterday, the students’ lawyer, Alastair McClymont said that INZ had told him that it was now willing to negotiate terms that would allow the students to re-apply for student visas after they had returned to India.

The condition was that they left the country voluntarily by February 22, 2017.

Mr McClymont said that meant the students would not be deported and would not have a black mark against their name for future attempts to enter the country.

Deportation stamp

But Migrant Workers Association spokesperson Anu Kaloti said the students’ passports would still be stamped with a deportation mark.

Ms Kaloti said the students would still suffer the implications of having been deported, which includes a five-year re-entry ban.

She said the only motivation for the students to go early was to avoid being held in a detention cell.

One of the students, Sujath Ullah Baig Mirza, was put on a flight to India yesterday afternoon.

Just before the flight, Mr Mirza said he was picked up on Wednesday, and had spent two nights in police cells.

He said it had been a nightmare, and he felt like he had spoiled his career by being in New Zealand to try and get an education, and ending up with nothing.

Photo Caption:

The deported students at the Unitarian Church in Ponsonby, Auckland

(Radio New Zealand Picture by Eva Corlett)

