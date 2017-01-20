Economy remains resilient: FM

Steven Joyce

Wellington, Friday, January 20, 2017

Standard and Poor’s decision to affirm the AA foreign currency and AA+ local currency sovereign credit ratings with a stable outlook for New Zealand reflects international confidence in New Zealand’s economic and fiscal performance.

The assessment released by S & P today confirms the increasing resilience of New Zealand’s economy as we head into 2017. The Government’s careful economic management is seeing continued improvement across a range of economic measures.

S & P noted an improved outlook for New Zealand’s current account deficit and an improving forecast for our net government debt.

The agency also noted their expectations that New Zealand’s fiscal performance will continue to improve over the medium term – and that remains the Government’s clear intention.

Westpac Survey

The Westpac McDermott Miller Employment Confidence Survey released earlier today also shows New Zealanders are increasingly optimistic about the state of the labour market with employment confidence at its highest level in eight years.

Strong employment confidence together with the positive recent survey of quarterly business opinion directly link back to the strength of New Zealand’s economic management.

By operating sensible conservative economic policy, the government is giving businesses the confidence to invest and grow, creating more jobs for Kiwis and their families.

There remains significant uncertainty about the world economy in the year ahead. However New Zealanders can take confidence that our country is well placed to deal with any issues as they arise.

Steven Joyce is Finance Minister of New Zealand

