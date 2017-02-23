Eight-Day programme to mark St Patrick’s Festival

From Sunday to Sunday, March 5 to 12

Supplied Content

Auckland, February 23, 2017

Around the world, the Irish are counting down to St Patrick’s Day on Friday 17 March, and Auckland’s cultural enthusiasts are starting the celebrations early!

Auckland is preparing for a week-long celebration of the Patron Saint of Ireland, St Patrick, commencing on Sunday March 5, 2017 with an Irish Fair Day, and culminating in the hallmark Parade and Irish Music and Dance Festival on Sunday, March 12, 2017.

With even more entertainment, food vendors and kids activities, the 2017 Festival promises to be bigger and better – and revellers of all backgrounds encouraged to join the fun!

Green Ponsonby

Hugh Green Group St Patrick’s Parade will paint Ponsonby Road green from 12 pm to 1 pm on Sunday March 12, as a vibrant collection of musicians, dancers, bands, floats and leprechauns gambol towards Western Park.

From 11 am to 5 pm, the lush park will play host to the bustling Hugh Green Group Irish Music & Dance Festival, showcasing all things Irish with traditional music, dance and costumes, plus tasty fare on site.

To prepare for the festival, an Irish Fair Day will be hosted from 11 am to 5 pm at the Auckland Irish Club on Sunday March 5 at Rocky Nook Avenue, Morningside, featuring arts and crafts, food, activities for the kids, music and a buzzing atmosphere.

St Patrick’s Festival Events

Sunday March 5, 2017: Irish Fair Day, Rocky Nook Avenue, Morningside

Friday March 10, 2017: Emerald Ball in aid of Mercy Hospice, Pullman Hotel

Saturday March 11, 2017: NZ GAA Championship, Seddon Fields, Western Springs

Sunday March 12, 2017: Hugh Green Group St Patrick’s Parade, Ponsonby Road 12 pm to 1 pm

Hugh Green Group St Patrick’s Irish Music and Dance Festival, Western Park 11 am to 5 pm

Friday 17 March 2017: St Patrick’s Day

www.stpatrick.co.nz

facebook.com/stpatricksfestival/

#stpatricksfestivalnz

Share this: Facebook

