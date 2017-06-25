Election Paks go out to 3.15 million voters

Supplied Content

Wellington, June 26, 2017

More than three million packs will be sent out this week as the Electoral Commission launches its campaign to enrol voters for the 2017 General Election.

The personalised enrolment update packs are being sent to all enrolled voters and will arrive in letterboxes over the next few days. The pack includes a form setting out the individual’s current enrolment details with space to record any changes.

The following is a statement issued by Chief Electoral Officer Alicia Wright:

Look out for the envelope with Orange Guy on the front. Open it and check the details – if they’re correct, it means you do not need to do anything more and you are all set to vote in this year’s election.

Update now!

If you need to update any of your details, especially if you have changed your name or address, fill out the form, sign it, and send it back in the return envelope.

Only voters who are correctly enrolled will be able to vote in September, so it is important to get your enrolment sorted out now.

If voters do not receive a letter by Friday, June 30, 2017, it means they are not enrolled or need to update their details.

It is easy to enrol. You can visit www.elections.org.nz or pick up an enrolment form at a PostShop. You can also request a form by calling 0800-367656 or by texting your name and address to 3676.

If an enrolment pack arrives this week for someone who doesn’t live at the address, it should be marked return to sender and put back in the post so the local Registrar of Electors knows the voter is no longer at that address.

