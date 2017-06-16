Eleven tertiary institution appointments made

Supplied Content

Wellington, June 16, 2017

Tertiary Education, Skills and Employment Minister Paul Goldsmith has announced 11 appointments to the governing councils of eight tertiary education institutions (TEIs), including two leadership positions.

I welcome the important broad range skills and experience that these appointees will bring to the leadership of their institutions. I also want to recognise and thank the outgoing members for the valuable service, commitment, and contribution they have made to tertiary education. In particular, I want to acknowledge the valuable leadership provided by Hon Roger Sowry, outgoing Chair of the WelTec Whitireia combined council, he said.

The appointments of council members are:

University of Canterbury: Rosemary Banks and Steven Wakefield

Lincoln University: Janice Fredric

University of Waikato: Graeme Milne

Manukau Institute of Technology: Uluomatootua (Ulu) Aiono

Tai Poutini Polytechnic: Raelyn Lourie as Deputy Chair.

Unitec Institute of Technology: John McConnell and Elena Trout

Waikato Institute of Technology: Margaret Devlin and Niwa Nuri.

WelTec Whitireia Combined Council: Greg Campbell as a member and as Chair.

Rosemary Banks is a former career diplomat who was New Zealands Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York. Most recently she was Ambassador to France and Portugal, and Permanent Representative to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development. As a training consultant, Ms Banks shares her experience of diplomacy and international relations.

Steve Wakefield is a chartered accountant and business consultant with over 30 years experience working with large and complex organisations. He has recently retired as a senior partner in Deloitte, and has previously held roles leading the Consulting team and as Office Managing Partner in Christchurch. Mr Wakefield is community-focused and has held governance roles with the Court Theatre, YHA, CERA, church and sports administration. From 2013-2016, he was Deputy Chair of the Canterbury DHB and is now an appointed member of the DHB Quality, Finance, Audit and Risk Committee.

Janice Fredric is a professional director with a broad portfolio of current and past directorships, extensive executive experience and is a chartered accountant. She is a director of MainPower and a member of the Audit Committee. Ms Fredrics other governance roles include Maritime New Zealand, NZCU South, Moore Stephens Markhams Christchurch Ltd, and Hurunui Tourism Board. Her most recent employment was as the Chief Executive of Duncan Cotterill.

Graeme Milne has a wealth of experience in the dairy industry, as a CEO of Bay Milk Products, New Zealand Dairy Group, and Bonlac. Mr Milne is Chair of Synlait Milk Ltd, Rimanui Farms Ltd, Nyriad and the Pro-Form Ltd Advisory Board. He was a former Chair of the Waikato DHB and held governance roles with New Zealand Pharmaceuticals Ltd and Genesis Energy Ltd. Mr Milne was made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2013, for services to health and the dairy industry.

Uluomatootua (Ulu) Aiono is the founder of COGITA, an international high-technology enterprise specialising in resource planning software for manufacturing and distribution. He was the first Samoan to complete the Otago MBA (1986). He is an expert in cause and effect analysis and has a keen interest in promoting business and entrepreneurship. He was awarded the ONZM for services to business in 2012.

Raelyn Lourie has served as a Ministerial appointee of Tai Poutini Polytechnics council since 2016. She is Deputy Chair of Westland Milk Products, Chair of Westlands subsidiary, EasiYo, and a director of two dairy farming businesses. Ms Lourie is a dairy farmer with a background in rural and urban lending, having held a number of senior management positions with Housing New Zealand and the Rural Bank.

Margaret Devlin is a professional director, mainly in the infrastructure and service sector. Her governance portfolio includes Chair of Harrison Grierson, and the Waikato Spatial Plan Joint Committee, Director of City Care Ltd, Indepen NZ Ltd, Waikato Regional Airport Ltd, Titanium Park Ltd, Meteorological Services of New Zealand Ltd and IT Partners Group Advisory Board. She has governance roles with the Institute of Directors and its Waikato branch, and is a recent appointee to the University of Waikato council.

Niwa Nuri is Chair of Trust Waikato and has been a trustee since 2011. Of Te Arawa and Whakathea descent, he is a qualified accountant, and works as a business consultant. Mr Nuri has an extensive background in working with private companies and not-for-profit organisations. He is a trustee on the board at Te Hunga Manaaki Services in Tauranga.

Greg Campbell is Chief Executive of the Wellington Regional Council. He has extensive experience in the private sector, including Chief Marketing Officer at Vodafone New Zealand and senior executive roles with The New Zealand Guardian Trust Company and ANZ Bank. Mr Campbells governance experience includes five years as council member of Auckland University of Technology and four years as a Director of Vodafone New Zealand.

John Mcconnell is Executive Director of the McConnell Group, a privately-owned, project focused business with operations across the building and infrastructure construction, property development and building product sectors. He has a background and experience in corporate finance, working with Merrill Lynch in New York, and Jarden Corporation in New Zealand. Mr McConnell is a trustee of the Cornwall Park Board and a former director of Hawkins Construction.

Elena Trout is a professional civil engineer and has held management and technical roles in engineering-related businesses. She has specialised in leading the planning and implementation of large infrastructure developments and the operation of assets, notably in the utilities, transport and energy sectors. Ms Trout is a director of both listed and public organisations that include Contact Energy, Harrison Grierson, Marsden Maritime Holdings Ltd and is a member of the Energy Efficiency Conservation Authority. Her previous board positions include the Electricity Authority and Transpower.

