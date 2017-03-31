Entries open for ‘Redefine Op Shop’ Contest

Supplied Content

Auckland, March 31, 2017

A new creative wave ‘Redefine’ is taking op-shopping to a new level, with hundreds of entries expected for this year’s first New Zealand-wide Presbyterian Support East Coast (PSEC) Redefine – love your op shop competition.

PSEC first launched the competition in Hawke’s Bay two years ago, to inspire people to shop at their local charity stores and after huge public interest have launched Redefine nationwide.

Entries opened today (April 1,2017) and the competition rules are simple – entrants must turn a pre-loved charity store item into something fresh, new and ultimately unrecognisable from what it was earlier.

PSEC head of marketing Shirley Collins said that Redefine is about giving new meaning and use to something that someone else no longer needed or wanted.

Creative Challenges

“The transformations are outstanding and people are amazed with what something can be turned into and we are giving people of all ages the chance to work together to re-purpose items. You can purchase an item from any charity shop across New Zealand, and challenge yourself to give it a new lease of life through using your own imagination, ingenuity and talent,” she said.

The 2016 Redefine winner Carla Allen (from Hastings), said that it is a great opportunity to get creative and challenges outside the square thinking.

“I really enjoyed seeing what everyone came up with, it is a great way to get ideas and creative inspiration,” Ms Collins said.

Competition Categories

The competition has six fun categories: Book Worm, Surprise Us, Shabby Chic It, Rework it, Domestic Goddess and Hat Trick.

‘Book Worm’ (liberate a book from the shelf), ‘Surprise Us’ (transform an original purpose), ‘Shabby Chic it’ (a refurbished interior item), ‘Rework It’ (transform a piece of clothing), ‘Domestic Goddess’ (whip your kitchen gadgets into whimsical creations), ‘Hat Trick’ (open to children creating an astonishing hat).

Winners will be announced at a Redefine- Love your Op Shop day at PSEC’s Napier charity store on August 19 when all entries will be on display along with a range of family activities; shopping, demonstrations and workshops for adults and children.

All funds raised from Redefine go to supporting vital Presbyterian Support East Coast social services – Enliven, Family Works, and Real People.

Entries are open from April 1 to July 31 2017. Competition Entries range from $10 to $30. Entry forms are online www.redefine.net.nz or from any PSEC Charity-shop.

Tickets for the event are $10 per person with a gold coin on the day for children under 15. Tickets are available from www.redefine.net.nz and PSEC Charity shops.

Photo Caption:

Carla Allen with her ‘Shabby Chic It’ winning creations.

