Ethnic Rugby League season starts tonight

Auckland, September 6, 2017

Auckland’s Ethnic Rugby League season begins tonight at 6 pm at the New Zealand Rugby League House, 7 Beasley Avenue in Penrose.

Players and officials will be in attendance and it is an opportunity to update Rugby enthusiasts of the progress made by the League and inform of the calendar of events.

For further details, please contact Kasey King, General Manager, Counties Manukau Rugby League.

He can be contacted on (09) 5713865 or 021-2756975. Email: kasey

