Exhibition on ‘Indian Journey’ opens in Auckland

Auckland, Saturday, July 1, 2017

An exhibition of pictures and informative panels depicting the history of ‘Indian Journey’ in New Zealand opened at the Mahatma Gandhi Centre of the Auckland Indian Association at 145 New North Road, Eden Terrace this morning.

Ethnic Communities Minister and India’s High Commissioner to New Zealander Sanjeev Kohli inaugurated the exhibition, titled, ‘Mokaa,’ (Opportunity) following a Powhiri and Karakia by Tangata whenua.

Popular classical dancer Ratna Venkat presented a dance item which was a ‘Maori Prayer to Hindu God Lord Ganesha.’

Minister’s tributes

Ethnic Communities Minister Judith Collins said that the Exhibition is a demonstration of the growth of the Indian community in New Zealand over the past 125 years and its contributions to the progress and prosperity of the country.

“Indians are among the early settlers in New Zealand and it is heartening to note that they have made this country their home and contributed significantly towards progress in all fields of activity. As Ethnic Communities Minister, I am privileged to work with this hard-working community. We are happy to be partners in this Exhibition,” she said.

Earlier New Zealand Indian Central Association (NZICA) President Bhikhu Bhana said that the Exhibition, commemorating 125 years of Indian in New Zealand, augurs well with the 90th Anniversary of the Association.

Countrywide Tour

“The Exhibition, comprising photographs and commentary, will tour all over New Zealand. The settlement of Indians in New Zealand for over a century marks a very significant worldwide commemoration. Outside of Asia, the settlement of Indians in New Zealand is one of the oldest in the world and the Indian Diaspora can be proud of this remarkable achievement,” she said.

Special Guests

Among those who attended the event were National Party List MP Dr Parmjeet Parmar, Labour Party Maungakiekie candidate Priyanca Radhakrishnan, NZICA General Secretary Prakash Biradar and some members of his Executive Committee, Auckland Indian Association President Parshotam Govind, Wellington Indian Association President and Vice President Nanu Ranchhod and Taruna Bhana, Executive Committee Members of various branches of NZICA and community leaders.

Commemorative Exhibition

The Exhibition will be open at Papakura Museum, 209 Great South Road, Papakura from August 7 to September 22, 2017.

Photo Caption:

Powhiri and Karakia by Tangata whenua Judith Collins Bhikhu Bhana Rata Venkat presenting a classical dance item Judith Collins and Sanjeev Kohli inauguration the Exhibition An Informative Tablet Another Informative Tablet

