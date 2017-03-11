Expert’s response to media stand

Chad Wilkie

Auckland, March 11, 2017

Contrary to the comments in your lead piece (Indian Newslink, March 1, 2017) regarding right leaning media, research carried out by independent research organisation www.worldsofjournalism.org and reported in 2014, indicates the opposite.

“A survey of New Zealand journalists as part of the Worlds of Journalism Study will have confirmed the darkest fears of many in the National Party. Of the 320 respondents, 62% described themselves as left of centre. Only 16% categorised themselves as right-leaning, and 22% as centrists.

“While female journalists were in majority (57%), only 9% of the women surveyed were in top positions, compared to 20% of the men. About 91% were NZ European, 5% Maori, 3% Pasifika, and 1% Asian.

“And journalists will not be surprised at the finding that they are going backwards financially. The approximate median income was $52,300, up a little since a similar survey in 2007, but down 13% in real terms since then.”

Chad Wilkie is Consultant, Ignition Partners Limited (Company Growth Specialist) and Chairman of the Independent Panel of Judges of the Indian Newslink Indian Business Awards.

