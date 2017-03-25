Family Renewal Retreat in Auckland

Jacob Anithottam

Auckland, March 25, 2017

Over the past few days, the Syro Malabar Catholic Community in Auckland has been blessed with the presence of Father Mathew Elavumkal, Director of Divine Retreat Centre (DRC) based in Muringoor, the largest Christian retreat centre in India.

Brothers Alex and Biji supported him in conducting a ‘Family Renewal and Sanctification’ at Ellerslie Catholic Church from March 19 to March 22, 2017.

The Centres conducts Retreats in various Languages including Malayalam, Tamil, English, Hindi and Konkani.

Healing Prayers

About 600 men, women and children participated in the Mass, Healing prayers, preaching of the word of God and Adoration each day. Special prayers for purification of the Family Tree for past and future generations were also conducted.

Many people were healed of various illnesses they have been fighting for many years.

Father Mathew shared his knowledge on many issues plaguing the Church, family, and the society giving anecdotes that covered 30 years of his career in this ministry.

He has previously served as the Director of Kamba Ashram in Mumbai and Director of DRC, Delhi.

New Zealand Tour

Father Mathew is currently travelling around New Zealand proclaiming the Word of God and conducting retreats. His schedule includes Hamilton (March 24 to 26), Hastings (March 27 to 29), Palmerston North (March 30 and 31), Wellington (April 1 to 3) and Christchurch (April 5 to 7).

The New Zealand Syro Malabar Catholic Mission, which has 18 different communities all over the country is organising the Retreats.

Father Joy Thottamkara is the National Coordinator of the Mission and Chaplain of the Auckland Syro Malabar Catholic Mission. He is supported by Father Thomas Cherukanayil,

This community meets every Friday and Sunday at Ellerslie Church for prayers and mass along with Catechism classes for children from year up to year12 on Sundays from 330 pm to 5 pm.

