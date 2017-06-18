Fieldays shows greenlight for agricultural growth

Supplied Content

Wellington, Sunday, June 18, 2017

Primary Industries Minister Nathan Guy has congratulated the National Fieldays Society for another successful event at Mystery Creek in Waikato.

“This year’s Fieldays was another success thanks to hard work from Peter Nation and his team, but also in part due to the positive outlook for the primary sector,” he said.

Positive feeling

“Many farmers and growers have dealt with some challenging past seasons, so it was great to feel a really positive mood across the many thousands who entered the gates. There is a strong sense that many will be looking to use their extra forecast revenue to reinvest in their businesses,” he added.

Mr Guy said that that the positive mood will have flow-on effects for the wider economy, particularly for all those rural businesses that support the primary sector.

That includes those offering direct support services, right through to those who operate general retail businesses in our regions, he said.

About 133,590 people came through the gates over the course of the Fieldays – this is the biggest number in the history of the four-day event.

Ministers galore

The Fieldays event commenced on Tuesday night with an event celebrating the 1000th Sustainable Farming Fund project, and the launch of the Primary Sector Science Roadmap with Ministers Guy, Louise Upston, and Paul Goldsmith.

On Wednesday, Acting Prime Minister Paula Bennett formally opened the Fieldays and Ministers Coleman and Guy opened the Rural Mental Health Hub and announced $500,000 in more funding for 20 rural health workshops.

Meat showcase

A red meat showcase and BBQ cook off was held on Wednesday afternoon to demonstrate how the Primary Growth Partnership (PGP) is helping create opportunities for the red meat sector.

On Thursday, Minister Guy spoke at the Innovation Awards breakfast and congratulated entrants for their ideas that will help drive growth in the primary sector.

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) also released its Situation and Outlook for Primary Industries (SOPI) forecasting export receipts will increase over 9% to $41.6 billion in the year to June 2018.

“The Fieldays is the largest agribusiness exhibition in the Southern Hemisphere and is regarded internationally as a world class agribusiness expo. There is now a large international delegation, including media, in attendance every year. The benefits of having our premium food, services, and agri-technology showcased and then broadcast around the globe is invaluable,” Mr Guy said.

